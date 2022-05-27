BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The days of having the beach all to yourself, or quick trips over the Bay Bridge are about to come to an end.
Maryland and the rest of the U.S. are about to hit the road as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer.
AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will be traveling Thursday through Monday, up more than 8% from last year, including 814,000 Marylanders.
Many travelers this weekend will be heading to the beach, and Ocean City is expecting a big crowd. So how can you get around easily?
The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months:
- Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore.
- The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:
- Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.
- Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore should remain on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.
- Avoid the Flock!
- For real-time updates on major incidents follow the MDTA on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.
- To sign up for email/text alerts or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov.
- Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions or visit baybridge.com to view traffic cameras.