BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with Thursday’s shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Cowanda Mills was detained by citizens about noon Thursday after a 26-year-old man was shot in the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: LIVE: Biden Addresses US Naval Academy Grads In Annapolis Amid Texas, Ukraine Backdrop
Officers called to the scene learned the shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not clear Friday morning.READ MORE: Tank Vs Talk: Baltimore's Gervonta Davis Aims To Quiet Challenger Romero
They also found citizens detaining Mills, who is suspected of shooting the victim following an unspecified argument, police said.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment and booked after her release.MORE NEWS: 2 Swimmers Exposed To Toxic Gas In Ocean City Pool, Hospitalized
Mills is charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.