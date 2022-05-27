Hi everyone!

Welcome to the gateway to summer! The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here, and in Maryland the crab is the king of the summer. Sorry, steak on the grill, it’s just our thing. Think about this, people actually flock to Maryland to vacation and, naturally, they want to enjoy some crabs, crab cakes or anything crab-related.

So, where else should K2 and I have gone this morning but the kitchen of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood?

The Latin name for blue crab translates to “beautiful swimmer.” Millions of pounds of crab are harvested from the Chesapeake and its tributaries yearly. A lot of those pounds get put into steamers, at home or at the restaurant. I mean, really, is there anything better than just hanging and banging crab with family and friends? Throw in some sweet corn and fresh, chilled tomatoes and you’re living large.

So just because it’s the first summer holiday weekend, we wanted some crabs. John Minadakis, Jimmy’s top guy, said drop on by. And it was fascinating to watch them come out of the bushel, get separated and steamed. And John shared some great tips for the home-steaming chefs reading this.

It is always a pleasure stop by Jimmy’s. Besides the hospitality, the Jimmy’s family are Baltimore through and true. During COVID, John had the idea to collect funds and distribute them to others in the restaurant business who were barely getting by. So far, the Jimmy’s Famous Fund has distributed over $500,000, and there’s more on the way. Respect!

For everything Jimmy’s related, check out the website.

TGIF Everyone! Be safe, and find ya some fun this weekend.

– Marty B!