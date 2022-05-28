TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Young U.S. Marines are honoring fallen heroes.
Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens are underway.
Nearly 30 young U.S Marines from Elkridge, Jarrettsville, and Hamilton along with Girl Scout Troops from Baltimore County transformed part of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium into a field of red, white, and blue on Saturday.
They spend their morning planting 3,500 flags on grave markers of veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
This year's event will honor three service members with ties to Maryland who died within the past year.
“When we place the flags—before we place the flag—we give the gravesite a salute, to salute the individual for their service,” Staff Sgt. Sam Dlugokenski with the Jarrettsville Young Marines said.
Dlugokenski has been part of the graduation for the past six years. The 17-year-old girl says she hopes to serve the country one day.
“It’s a great honor,” she said. “I have so much respect and I honor these people who have served. It’s a legacy in my family, so it means a lot to be able to do this and to be able to give back.”
The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Monday.
It will also be live-streamed and open to the public.