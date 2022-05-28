BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a lovely start to the holiday weekend and the unofficial start to summer.
Temperature highs reached the upper 70s to low 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.READ MORE: Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say
Sunday promises to be even warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.
By Monday, the real summer weather will arrive and the city should see a high of 90 degrees with abundant sunshine.READ MORE: Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19
Any outdoor activities will be unhindered all weekend long.
Warm and humid conditions will linger on Tuesday as well with a bit of a cooldown by midweek with a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday and Thursday.MORE NEWS: Gervonta Davis, Longtime Trainers, Ready For Main Event Showdown
Less humid and cooler air will arrive on Friday and Saturday.