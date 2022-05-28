BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Nicer weather for the Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday will see a mic of sun and clouds.
READ MORE: Traffic Advisory For US 50 East Before Bay Bridge
There is a slim chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Skies clear Saturday night with light winds and lows around 60. Isolated areas of fog are possible.
READ MORE: Video Shows Squeegee Worker Assaulting A Driver At Busy Baltimore Intersection
Sunday will see more sun and slightly warmer temps into the lower 80s.
Memorial Day will be hot and more humid with highs in the 90-degree range.
MORE NEWS: War Of The Words: Governor Hogan And Mayor Scott Spar Over Baltimore Crime
Tuesday looks even hotter. It will be humid too but sunny with highs in the lower 90s.