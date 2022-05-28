BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Baltimore near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol near the harbor responded to the sounds of bullets flying through the air at 7:34 p.m., police said.
Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022
They found a 17-year-old girl and an unidentified male with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street.
Detectives assigned to the Baltimore Police Department's Central District have been asked to investigate the shooting.
WJZ’s Stetson Miller reports seeing Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison at the crime scene.
Large police presence here at the Inner Harbor. Sections of Pratt and Calvert are shut down to traffic. Commissioner Harrison has just arrived @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CgupXkVkI2
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022
