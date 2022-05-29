CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Maryland News, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Izaiah Vatts, a missing 12-year-old boy.

Vatts was last seen around noon in the Owings Mills area, police said. He is around five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt with white lettering on it.

Anyone who has seen Vatts or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

