BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 17-year-old boy killed in a double shooting Saturday at the Inner Harbor was identified as Neal Mack by his family.

Mack and a 17-year-old girl were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m., according to police. Both were hospitalized, but Mack eventually succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday.

Tendea Family, a local community service organization working to curb crime, said Mack was a youth intern at the organization.

“Neal was a funny young man, a leader,” the organization said in an Instagram post. “Yes Neal was stubborn, moody at times and struggling to find his way like most teenage boys but he had great potential. He told of his dreams, he took accountability for his mistakes and though he appeared tough, beneath that was a young man that was genuine, sensitive and loving if you earned his trust.”

The organization said Mack would not die in vain and that they would “unapologetically wage war on the culture of violence in our community.”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said about 20 officers were in the area when the shooting happened, but that did not deter the attack.

“It’s about young people carrying guns; young people with the willingness to use those guns indiscriminately in crowds,” he said. “It’s about parents not knowing where the young people are and what they’re involved in. It is about them having a total disregard for human life and a total lack of respect and disregard for authority and law enforcement—who was right here in the very block where this happened. And so we have to deal with these issues.”

Baltimore Police plan to have a similar number of officers in the downtown area over the remainder of the holiday weekend, Harrison said.

Police said they do not know if the teenagers were the intended targets or even there at the harbor together. No arrests have been announced in the case.

“Our city is in many ways under great duress of violence. It’s just unbelievably sad, unbelievably out of control and we need to change the culture,” said Pastor Dr. Harold Carter Jr. while speaking at a Memorial Day tribute remembering the lives lost over the last year.

While homicide detectives investigate at the harbor, more people were killed another teen was shot this holiday weekend in Baltimore.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, two people were killed in a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore. Early Sunday morning, a woman was found shot to death in a car in South Baltimore.

Shortly before noon Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in East Baltimore, police said. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call detectives at 410-396-2411 or they can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.