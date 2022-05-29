ST MARY’S CO, MD (WJZ)– The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down as part of the storm system that swept across Maryland on Friday.

An EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph touched down near the St. Mary’s and Charles County line around the area of Route 5 and Route 231 around 8:32p.m. Friday evening.

The storm tracked along the Charlotte Hall area to near Benedict with a path 4.16 miles long and around 100 yards wide.

The damage started along Bach Drive where a few trees were knocked down and one tree snapped about midway up.

The tornado caused more concentrated damage around Mount Wolf Road where approximately two dozen trees were uprooted and a large branch fell onto a home.

An EF-1 tornado is classified as having winds between 86 and 110 mph.

As second EF-0 Tornado has also been confirmed in the Olney area of Montgomery County around 12:22p.m. Friday afternoon.

This tornado was estimated to have winds of 80 mph and briefly touched down near the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane.

Several Large limbs were downed and damaged several vehicles in the area.

This tornado was only tracked for a quarter of a mile but was 125 yards wide.

An EF-0 tornado is classified as having winds between 65 and 85 mph.