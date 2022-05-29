BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Transit Authority Police discovered a woman inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22a.m. Sunday morning.
The victim, who is only described an an adult female, was pronounced dead on the scene by responding Medics.
Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
