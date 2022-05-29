BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hagerstown woman died, two men were injured and a 14-year-old girl was flown to Baltimore for treatment after a crash Sunday morning involving multiple motorcycles in Washington County, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a crash involving three vehicles on I-70 West in the Hancock area police said.
Investigators believe Sandra Kay Wetzel, 53, lost control of her motorcycle and struck the guardrail on the interstate. She was ejected to a wooded area nearby and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Two other motorcycles traveling with Wetzel tried to stop, police said, but both crashed at the scene. The male drivers were both transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment.
A passenger of one of these two bikes, a 14-year-old girl, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Medical Center in Baltimore. Her condition is unknown.
I-70 was closed for a little over three hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.