BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who was reading scripture in bed was hit in the arm by a stray bullet last week in Northwest Baltimore.

Patrol officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Friday to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road.

Marjorie Tyson, 83, first thought the sharp pain was a bug bite until blood started to pour from the entry and exit wounds on her forearm.

“Sometimes at night you can hear gunshots, but that’s the first time it got that close,” said Tyson.

The bullet first tore through the window facing Tyson’s bed, and then ran through her arm.

“I was screaming,” explained Tyson.

Two of Tyson’s sons were home and helped put pressure on the wounds until first responders could take over.

The great-great grandmother spent a short stint at Sinai Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. She’s now recovering at home.

“What is your message to the city and to the people who are committing these crimes?” asked WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez.

“I just have faith and believe that something is going to happen to stop these boys from shooting and killing each other,” Tyson said.

The bullet that injured her arm was submitted to Baltimore City Police as evidence. So far, no one has been linked to the crime.

Tyson, the matriarch of her six children and their growing families, said she is thankful to be here another day with faith at the forefront.

“I thank God the most, cause it could have been worse.”

If you know anything about this case, contact the detectives assigned to the case at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.