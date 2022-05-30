BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Monday identified a 17-year-old boy killed over the weekend in a double shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Neal Mack and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after both were shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Pratt Street, Baltimore Police said.

Mack later died of his injuries, while the teenage girl survived. At last check, she remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Mack was an intern for Tendea Family, a community service organization that aims to curb crime in Baltimore. The group described him as “funny young man” and a “leader.”

“Yes Neal was stubborn, moody at times and struggling to find his way like most teenage boys but he had great potential,” the organization said in an Instagram post.

“He told of his dreams, he took accountability for his mistakes and though he appeared tough, beneath that was a young man that was genuine, sensitive and loving if you earned his trust.”

The group vowed that Mack’s death would not be in vain, saying members would “unapologetically wage war on the culture of violence in our community.”

While there were about 20 police officers in the area at the time of the shooting, their presence did not deter the gunfire, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison attributed Saturday’s display of gun violence to young people with a willingness to inflict violence and a lack of involvement from their parents.

“It’s about young people carrying guns, young people with the willingness to use those guns indiscriminately in crowds,” Harrison said. “It’s about parents not knowing where the young people are and what they’re involved in.”

“It is about (young people) having a total disregard for human life and a total lack of respect and disregard for authority and law enforcement, who was right there in the very block where this happened,” the commissioner added.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the double shooting was immediately released. Police have not said whether the teens were the intended targets.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.