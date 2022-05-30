CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot on Greenmount Avenue on Memorial Day, according to authorities.

The man was shot in the arm and shoulder in the 2700 block, police said.

A medic took the man to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Detectives detailed to the Northern District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2455 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

