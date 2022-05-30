BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a warm and sunny Memorial Day on Monday after a stellar holiday weekend, weatherwise.
Sunny, dry and rain free all three days made perfect for all outdoor activities. Tuesday we break the 90-degree mark once again, and with some increase in humidity, it will feel more humid by afternoon with lots of sunshine as well.
The Department of the Environment has also predicted a Code Orange air quality alert for tomorrow due to an increase in ground level ozone, which can be unhealthy for sensitive groups – which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly.
Very warm and still rather humid air will be here again on Wednesday, but a few more clouds may limit temperatures a few degrees.
Some showers may appear by Thursday, and some thunder as well, but cooler air will be moving in at that time as we will drop back to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A great sunny and drier weekend is expected for the first weekend of June!
– Bob Turk