BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a fine weekend, we’re looking at heat and humidity building – especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Memorial Day will be sunny and hot with a touch more humidity, but still comfortable for most. Highs around 90-degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and sticky with lower-90s with a few isolated middle-90s. Tuesday will be sunny and hot while Wednesday will see a few more clouds and a stray shower or storm.

As a front approaches for Thursday, we'll see a higher chance for showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday that could linger into early Friday. Thursday highs look to cool down into the 80 to 85-degree range.
Friday into next weekend looks far more comfortable with highs in the 70s to around 80.