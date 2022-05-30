BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A violent holiday weekend in Baltimore left a teenager, a woman, and two men dead. Two other teens and another man were injured.

Saturday afternoon, two 17-year-old teenagers—a boy and a girl—were shot near the Inner Harbor.

The girl survived her injuries, but 17-year-old Neal Mack later died. Mack was an intern for the anti-violence group Tendea Family.

Mayor Brandon Scott said while the focus has been on the violence at the Inner Harbor, he’s concerned about tragedies across the city. There was a triple shooting in East Baltimore that left two men dead and a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle in South Baltimore.

“I don’t have the luxury of caring and just because it happened in the Inner Harbor,” Scott said. “That young man lost his life at the Inner Harbor. A young lady lost her life in south Baltimore. They are equal to me.”

As of Monday morning, Baltimore has recorded 137 homicides—three more than the same time last year. Elderly people have been victims as well, like an 83-year-old woman who was shot last week when a stray bullet flew into her house.

This past weekend, a 15-year-old boy was also shot and injured over the weekend in East Baltimore. That teenage gunshot victim was found in the 2500 block of Hoffman Street, according to police.

On Monday, an anti-violence group called “WE OUR US” held a peace rally on Presstman Street in Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester.

“Baltimore City—what we speak is what we get,” Pastor Ebony Harvin of the We Our Us Movement said. “I know that we will not have a bloody summer because we’re going to be out here, and we need as many people as possible to come out and engage with us to help us to stop this senseless killing.”

The group is focusing on pulling young men off the streets and providing them with resources so they’ll turn away from crime.

“People need resources, but they need it right now,” Pastor Corey Barnes of the We Our Us Movement. “We got to meet people where they are on – the corner and help them with the resources that they need.”

Police are still investigating the shootings from over the weekend. Police want citizens who know about these acts of violence to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.