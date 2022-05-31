BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Marcus Vann-Garrison was in the Park Heights area when he went missing. His cell phone was found in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.
The 5’11 man was wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and tan boots, according to authorities. He weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vann-Garrison should call 911 or 410-307-2020.