BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Montreal will resume on Saturday, according to Air Canada staff.
Canada's flagship airline, Air Canada, will resume the service after temporarily suspending it in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said.
The airline restarted its service to Toronto earlier this month.
Airline passenger traffic is expected to increase as more routes are added, according to Air Canada staff.
Airlines implemented several safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted during the uptick of the pandemic that traveling increased a person’s chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Airlines attempted to mitigate the spread of the virus by establishing social-distancing protocols and requiring passengers to wear face masks.
Last month, a federal judge struck down a federal mask mandate for air travel and mass transit, making face masks in public transportation spaces optional rather than required.
