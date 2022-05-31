BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative will host the fifth annual Baltimore Floatilla at the Canton Waterfront Park on Saturday, according to partnership staff.

Paddlers on kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can participate in a pirate-themed scavenger hunt to find treasure spots like Mr. Trash Wheel, floating wetlands, and historic ships, staff said.

Participants will be given maps directing them to “treasure stops” around the Inner Harbor, staff said. They will be able to collect special tokens that can be redeemed for an event T-shirt.

Each “treasure stop” will highlight an environmental or historical “jewel” of the Baltimore Waterfront, according to partnership staff.

The 5-mile round trip will start and end at Canton Waterfront Park, which is the 3000 block of Boston Street.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. Breakfast and coffee will be provided by THB Bagelry & Deli and Orinoco Coffee & Tea. A pre-paddle warm-up led by Hands on HIIT.

Paddlers will launch between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The treasure hunt will commence at 9:30 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., according to partnership staff.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative runs the trash wheels, grows oysters in the harbor, a community beautification grants program, environmental education, and other harbor health programs.

The Waterfront Partnership has raised more than $10,000 at each floatilla. This year the partnership aims to exceed its $10,000 goal through a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on its registration page.

The Baltimore Floatilla and plans for the Baltimore Blueway—a network of water-based trails for paddlers dotted with public access points and connected by the water that leads to historical, cultural, and environmental sites—are examples of what is to come for the Inner Harbor.