By CBS Baltimore Staff
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while he was inside of a store on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting around 5:25 p.m. when the gunshot victim flagged them down in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania, police said.

The teen told the officers that he was inside of a carryout restaurant when someone fired a gun outside of the restaurant, according to authorities.

A bullet came flying through the restaurant window, striking him in the left forearm. The unexpected injury prompted the teen to run away, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

