Today we went to Bowie, to a restored home that, from the outside, hides very well the TREASURES inside.

Welcome to the National Capital Radio & Television Museum. It is the history of radios and televisions themselves, and each one of the hundreds of items in the collection tells a story of America. The curator, Dr. Brian Belanger, pointed out that today kids are interested in computers and robotics. But in the 1920s, and even just a bit earlier, kids were interested in the new technology of radio, which in the 1930s gave way to television. And all of the engineering involved to establish the first real mass commuication grid in the world. The kids of yesteryear set the high-tech table for the kids of today!

The “NCRTV” museum started as an idea in the mid ’80s by a bunch of old radio enthusiasts and has grown from there. Step in the city of Bowie, Maryland, which maintains the building and land where the musem is located. If you have not been to Bowie in a while, (or ever), you’d be shocked. It is a sprawling, crisp and clean city, home to the Bowie BaySox and numerous museums. You could easily go visit the Radio and Television facility and back that up with a visit to other sites, or even a ballgame, and have a heck of a day. (Here is the City of Bowie’s website for more of that info.).

Dr. Belanger suggest setting up a tour at NCRTV with a guide if you have interest in the history of how were are entertained in our homes. AND they can fix old units or even show you how. The website for more info on this GEM is ncrtv.org.

I was so impressed that I can ASSURE you I will become a member, and visit on my own free time. Just a cool place.

