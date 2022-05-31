WJZ is mourning the loss of Rich Sayers, a brilliant photojournalist who worked at WJZ for more than 35 years. He retired in 2019.

He was cycling with friends this past weekend when he had a tragic accident. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Rich was a big part of the WJZ family. He was a perfectionist who cared about everything he did. His photography was gifted, and over the years he was the creative force behind many of your favorite stories.

Reporter Paul Gessler took this video of Rich leaving the news station for the last time.

But as much as he loved work, his favorite job was being Grandpa to Logan and Lila.

He decided to retire and move south to spend more time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Cecelia Drum, his sons Matt and Andrew, sisters Mickey Sayers, Sheila Breen, Terry Aldridge and Karen Drum, brother David Drum, and his beloved grandchildren.

Rich was loved and will be missed.