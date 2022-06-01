BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, alleging that it has created a public health crisis.

The city filed its lawsuit against Polymer80, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act., Scott said.

The Affirmative Litigation Division within Baltimore City’s Department of Law, Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, a national public-interest law firm, filed the lawsuit jointly. Hanover Armory is listed as a defendant, according to city officials.

The lawsuit alleges that Polymer80, Inc.., intentionally undermines federal and state firearms laws by designing, manufacturing, selling, and providing ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who do not undergo a background check.

Scott said that cracking down on “these tools of death, destruction, and violence” is the only way to build “a safer Baltimore.”

“Takedowns alone is not enough. Legislation is not enough,” he said. “We have to go after the companies.”

The company has also intentionally undermined the Gun Control Act, the Maryland Handgun Register law, and the Maryland Handgun Qualification License law for years, according to city officials.

Hanover Armory regularly sells Polymer80’s gun kits in Maryland without determining whether customers are prohibited from owning a firearm, according to the lawsuit.

“Ghost guns are a devastating menace to the people of Baltimore,” Scott said. “This lawsuit shines a light on Polymer80 and individuals who routinely create a marketplace for deadly, untraceable weapons. The availability of these weapons – particularly to criminals, juveniles and other people who are prohibited from owning a firearm – presents a growing public health crisis. We must stop Polymer80 and companies like it that profit from destroying our communities.”

City officials claim that Polymer80, Inc., has both directly and indirectly flooded Baltimore with untraceable firearms that lack serial numbers.

“Polymer80 accounts for 91% of all ghost guns seized in Baltimore,” said Kris Brown, the president of Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization.

The move to subdue the weapons manufacturer comes as new data shows that ghost guns accounted for 31.5% of all guns seized in Baltimore.

Statistics provided by the Baltimore Police Department to WJZ show that the number of ghost guns confiscated by officers had increased greatly since 2018.

9 ghost guns in 2018

30 in 2019

128 in 2020

352 in 2021

187 as of May 31.

The city is accusing Polymer80, Inc., of profiting off of people who want to evade law enforcement or who cannot obtain a gun from a Federal Firearms Licensee, including underage buyers, buyers with criminal convictions, and gun traffickers.

The city’s lawsuit alleges that the company’s business model enables an active secondary criminal firearms market of sellers who repurchase its products.

For example, in 2021, Baltimore police uncovered a facility in which four individuals—Latoyah McCoy, Norman Forrest, Jordan Jones, and Edward Miles—had the tools to assemble 40 of the company’s ghost guns, according to city officials, city officials said.

The city’s lawsuit requests compensatory damages for policing costs to the City of Baltimore, punitive damages, and injunctive relief requiring Polymer80, Inc., to stop the flow of ghost guns into Baltimore.

The lawsuit is only one part of the complicated solution to gun violence, Brown said.

“We need a complement of solutions to the carnage we are seeing across our country and in Baltimore,” she said.

Dr. Joseph Sakran, the director of Emergency General Surgery for Johns Hopkins Medicine, said the lawsuit was a step toward reducing the number of people who “are being slaughtered on our streets.”

“This is one of the most important public health problems of our time,” Sakran said.