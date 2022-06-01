BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Thursday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Wednesday.
The district currently has 31 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and schools with buildings not owned by the district.
The following schools will release at noon Thursday:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
- Academy for College and Career Exploration (A/C Under Repair)
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School (A/C Under Repair)
- Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School (A/C Under Repair)
- Dorothy I. Height Elementary School (A/C Under Repair)
- Independence School Local I High School (A/C Under Repair)
- North Bend Elementary/Middle School (A/C Under Repair)
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School (A/C Under Repair)
- Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy (A/C Under Repair)
- Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School (A/C Under Repair)
- Westport Academy (A/C Under Repair)
- Midtown Academy (building not owned by City Schools)
- Youth Opportunity (building not owned by City Schools)
- Empowerment Academy (building not owned by City Schools)
Due to forecasted high temperatures on Thursday, June 2, schools without air conditioning will have early dismissal at noon.
For a list of schools without air conditioning, visit https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) June 1, 2022