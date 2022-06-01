BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City kicked off Pride Month in a big way with a couple of firsts – announcing a brand new office for LGBTQ+ affairs and its new director.

Committing to making the city more LGBTQ-friendly, Mayor Brandon Scott introduced Londyn Smith-De Richelieu, the city’s very first Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

“This month we celebrate the contributions of the community that has progressed leaps and bounds, and we continue to build on that progress to ensure that Baltimore remains a safe haven and inviting place for this community to thrive,” Scott said.

Several LGBTQ organizations joined Mayor Scott for the official kickoff.

“Nobody does pride like Baltimore,” the mayor said.

Richelieu is a Baltimore native.

“I wanted to come back and find my niche and find exactly where I can make a difference, and what community I can make a difference for, and so this is a community I am a part of and I want to make a difference for,” she said.

Part of the pride celebration is the launch of a new hashtag: #BMoreAmplified

“I want to make sure I get the voices of those who are unheard, that’s why we have the campaign and “be more amplified,” not only to amplify our impact,” Richelieu said. “Creating this office is a great intent but it’s about the impact right?”

There will be pride events held all month long in the city including the parade, which is one of the largest in the country.

Richelieu will be the grand marshall of the pride parade, which will happen Saturday, June 25 on Charles Street.