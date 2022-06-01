GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Glen Burnie, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Responding officers found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition wasn't immediately known.
A WJZ crew at the scene found parts of the complex's parking lot taped off and several police vehicles nearby.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.