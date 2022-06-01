BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said.

Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said.

The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it.

Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities.

While fleeing from police, the man crashed the rental car next to a worship center in the unit block of S. Payson Street.

Helicopter staff watched the collision from above, police spokesperson Det. Niki Fennoy said.

“As officers were en route, the suspect collided with another car, causing the car to turn over on its side,” Fennoy said. “The suspect then removed the child from the car and ran into an alley in the 2000 block of Hollins Street.”

Police searched for the man and found him hiding inside a trash can in the alleyway, according to authorities.

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man received medical assistance before officers took him to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Officers later learned that the man was the father of the child, authorities said.