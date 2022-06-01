BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot in 2012 died from his injuries last month, making him a homicide victim in 2022, according to authorities.
Eric Eldridge was shot multiple times while walking in the 4800 block of Northwood Drive on April 24, 2012, police said. Eldridge was 22 years old at the time of the shooting. The gunshot injuries left him paralyzed, police said.
Eldridge died on May 27, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined his body and determined the gunshot injuries killed him, according to authorities.
He will be counted as a homicide victim in 2022, police said.
Year-to-date data shows that there were 137 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2021. There have been 139 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2022, police said.
During that same time span, there were 268 shootings in 2021 while there have been 285 shootings in 2022, according to authorities.