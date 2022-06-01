BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a high of 96 at BWI Marshall, Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far! Our normal high is 80 degrees, and tomorrow we will again break the 90-degree mark before some clouds may move in later on.
A cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Thursday and with it, showers and some thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, and even some hail.
By Friday, along with much cooler air, lower humidity will make for a very pleasant end to our week. Highs in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees will be around all weekend long.
Sunshine will make for perfect weekend weather, just as we saw last weekend.
Just one more unseasonably hot day, then the relief is on the way.
– Bob Turk