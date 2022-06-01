BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve got another hot day in store as we kick off the month of June.

Our Wednesday won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday, but we’re still looking at warm and sticky weather with temperatures in the 90s.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of roughly 94 degrees, which is a lot warmer than the typical 80-degree early June weather.

We’ll have a blend of sunshine and clouds overhead, though we could see a shower or storm pop up sometime this evening.

Temperatures will cool down, though not by much, as we head into the evening hours with a low of about 72 degrees.

This humid weather is sticking around and it will carry over into our Thursday.

Tomorrow will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

The big concern will be afternoon and evening thunderstorms. There is potential for heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Friday will be partly sunny and somewhat cooler with temperatures not expected to eclipse 80 degrees.

Our weekend weather should be gorgeous with 80-degree temperatures and plenty of sunshine to go around.