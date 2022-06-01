BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium has created an immersive event series for adults that inspires connection to nature and celebrates Baltimore, according to the aquarium.

The event, known as Voyages, will celebrate Baltimore artists and culminate in a community celebration.

Voyagers will embark on an audiovisual journey created by “breath artist” Dominc “Shodekeh” Talifero.

The audio was inspired by research Shodekeh conducted from the months he spent at the aquarium exploring the topics of biodiversity and animal communication, staff said. Shodekeh also had conversations with experts.

The audio waves of the soundscape will be translated into visual displays projected throughout the building, allowing people to go on a “voyage” and engage in a multisensory journey, staff said.

Following the audio tour, which will take place at the National Aquarium’s Pier 3 building, people can make their way to Pier 4 for an after-party featuring a live DJ set from Baltimore-based musician and producer Wendel Patrick, according to the aquarium.

Local vendors will serve food and beverages. Event participants can enjoy cuisine made by Cajou Creamery, Pure Chocolate by Jinni, Sporty Dog Creations, and more.

Voyages: Chapter 1 takes place on July 21, 7 p.m.–11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.