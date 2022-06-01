BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Old Bay goes on everything, and this month, the hot sauce inspired by the seasoning will support a good cause.
Spice-maker McCormick & Company has released a limited-edition version of Old Bay Hot Sauce for Pride Month, with $4 from the sale of each two-pack going to the Trevor Project, an organization providing crisis counseling for LGBTQ people.
More than just Maryland pride 🏳️🌈
From June 1-30, we're donating $4 from each sale of our Pride Edition OLD BAY® Hot Sauce (2-Pack) to The @TrevorProject (min. donation $25,000). Online only, while supplies last.
Learn more & shop now: https://t.co/oFfwXENKbj pic.twitter.com/EpZGGrrt3n
— OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) June 1, 2022
McCorkmick said the nonprofit was selected by a coalition of the company’s LGBTQ employees.
The company will sell the special hot sauce, which adds rainbow elements to the label stylized to resemble Old Bay's signature red, yellow and blue tin, until June 30.
A minimum donation fo $25,000 will be made at the end of Pride Month, the company said.