BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State of Maryland has launched a redesigned version of its official website, maryland.gov, with an eye toward a more mobile-friendly experience, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine resources, a one-stop page for licenses and other official forms, and a link to the governor’s page are all featured prominently on the homepage. Next to those links is a sidebar menu redirecting users to online services, government websites, tourism information and other pages.
“We are always looking at ways to innovate and deliver on our commitment to transparency,” said Hogan. “This website upgrade will make it easier, faster and more convenient for Marylanders to engage with government services and resources, and for visitors to learn more about the state.”
The new site prioritizes the most accessed state government pages and popular shortcut links, Hogan’s office said, and the minimalist design should simplify the user experience and reduce load times and scroll length.