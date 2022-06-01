BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a year after a Baltimore man was killed, police have made an arrest in his murder.
Keonteze Montgomery, 22, of Baltimore, was taken into custody Friday in the July 2021 shooting death of Donta Sampson, Baltimore Police said.
Sampson, 45, was shot and killed July 18, 2021, in the 800 block of West Lexington Street, according to city police.
Montgomery was arrested in the 500 block of North Curley Street on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.
The 22-year-old remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings.