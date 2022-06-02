ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The first annual Pride Parade and Festival in Annapolis kicked off in 2019 but after a two-year pandemic pause, the event is returning to Maryland’s capital this Saturday.
This year's theme is "many faces, one pride", which highlights the "LGBTQ+ community of all skin tones, genders, sexualities, religions and abilities."
“It’s a sign that we’re still fighting for everyone in our community that still doesn’t feel visible or equal, and it’s really important that we do that this month,” said Annapolis Pride Board Chair, Joe Toolan.
More than 140 artisans, businesses and community organizations such as non-profits will host individual tables for the festival part of the event. There will also be food trucks and local restaurant vendors available to show off what Chesapeake Bay has to offer.
The parade portion of the event will kick off June 4 at noon. The route will flow from West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street and Clay Street.
At the same time, the festival will run until 5 p.m. at the People’s Park.
"I think what really makes it one of a kind is really it is a museum without walls. There's so much to see and do throughout the community," said Dan Cook with Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
For more information the event, click here.