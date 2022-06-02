BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles Street Promenade, a one-day closure of Charles Street to facilitate shopping, dining, and strolling will return Saturday, June 4, according to the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Historic Charles Street will once again become a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling, this time on the first Saturday of June from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 10-Year-Old Girl
The event will be located between Saratoga Street and North Avenue and portions of Charles Street will be closed to cars. Only those traveling by foot, bike, roller skates and scooters will be permitted on the stretch.
The now-annual promenade, which began in 2020, originally began to benefit small and independent shops and restaurants hurting from COVID shutdowns.READ MORE: 'Ghost Gun' Recovered At Forest Park High School, School Police Say
“The Charles Street Promenade provides Baltimoreans a day to appreciate, explore and support businesses while spending time with neighbors, friends and family during this day of gathering,” says Shelonda Stokes, President, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “What makes this event so special is its roots began in a time of uncertainty, and it has blossomed into an annual celebration, benefiting our beloved Downtown businesses as they emerge from the lasting hardships imposed by the pandemic.”
Visitors will be able to shop at dozens of local boutiques and galleries, and dine in one of several outdoor parklets.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland
The full list of businesses participating and other details about the Charles Street Promenade may be found at www.CharlesStreetPromenade.com.