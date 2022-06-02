BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street, where they found the unidentified victim shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.