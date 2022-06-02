BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability will hold its first meeting virtually on Tuesday, June 7, the county said.
The eight-person commission’s goal is to “study Baltimore County’s existing ethics laws and laws concerning the Office of Inspector General, and provide recommendations to ensure existing policies align with national best practices.” The commission can also identify any additional practices to strengthen existing laws in the county.
The commission was established in October 2021 by County Executive Johnny Olszewski and works independently with research support from the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy.
All commission meetings will be open to the public. Information about each meeting will be available here.