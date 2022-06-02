BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Jacqueline Williams, a missing 10-year-old girl from the Owings Mills area.
Williams, who is four feet nine inches tall and around 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark tee shirt, dark leggings, and black shoes with silver leopard print.
#CriticalMissing: 10-year-old Jacqueline Williams (4’11”, 80lbs) is missing from the Owings Mills area. She was last seen wearing a dark tee shirt, dark leggings, and black shoes w/ silver leopard print. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/ZhcYm6KJgt
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.