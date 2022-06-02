ALERT DAYTracking Severe Storms Across Maryland Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Jacqueline Williams, a missing 10-year-old girl from the Owings Mills area.

Williams, who is four feet nine inches tall and around 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark tee shirt, dark leggings, and black shoes with silver leopard print.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

