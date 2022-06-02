BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From teachers, to cafeteria workers, to bus drivers, to school nurses, Baltimore County Public Schools has plenty of job openings. The district is looking to fill them this month through a series of job fairs and recruitment sessions over June.
The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events.
Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS:
- School Nurses Virtual Job Fair
- Monday, June 6, at 4 – 6 p.m.
- A virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from BCPS Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will be available to answer questions about the hiring process and next steps.
- Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session
- Wednesday, June 8, at 2 p.m.
- Eastpoint Workforce Development Center, 7930 Eastern Ave., Baltimore 21224
- An in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should apply online and will be invited to the next session and any thereafter if they cannot attend the first.
- Recruitment event for building services, grounds, and transportation workers
- Thursday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Dr., Randallstown 21133
- An in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should apply online and will be invited to the next session and any thereafter if they cannot attend the first.
- Summer Job Fair
- Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
- BCPS is hosting an in-person job fair to recruit teachers for all content areas.
- Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session
- Thursday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
- Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Dr., Randallstown 21133
- An in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should apply online and will be invited to the next session and any thereafter if they cannot attend the first.