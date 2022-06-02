ALERT DAYScattered Storms Expected To Reach Us This Afternoon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in the deadly shooting Wednesday in West Baltimore, authorities said.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody on charges of first- and second-degree murder, Baltimore Police said.

Police said the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Officers were nearby when they heard gunfire and traveled to the scene, where they found a 34-year-old man shot, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said the teenage suspect was taken into custody as he tried to flee. A handgun was recovered during his arrest.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was related to an unspecified argument.

The 16-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

