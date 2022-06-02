BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is under arrest in the deadly shooting Wednesday in West Baltimore, authorities said.
The unidentified teen was taken into custody on charges of first- and second-degree murder, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: It's An Alert Day Due To The Storm Threat
Police said the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.
The charges stem from a shooting reported about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.READ MORE: Man, 28, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
Officers were nearby when they heard gunfire and traveled to the scene, where they found a 34-year-old man shot, police said. He died at the scene.
Police said the teenage suspect was taken into custody as he tried to flee. A handgun was recovered during his arrest.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was related to an unspecified argument.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Will Release Early Thursday
The 16-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.