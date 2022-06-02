BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have finalized their three-game preseason schedule, starting off the slate of exhibitions with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The former AFC Central rivals met in the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020, with each team winning a game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday Aug. 21, the Ravens will travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to take on the Arizona Cardinals, where they’ll face off against wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the team’s first-round pick in 2019. During April’s NFL Draft, the Ravens dealt Brown to the Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick, a change of scenery the wideout confirmed he requested.
The preseason wraps up with a Battle of the Beltways as the Washington Commanders travel north for an Aug. 27 game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kickoff was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., but the game will now start at 7 p.m.
Since 2016, the Ravens have won 20 consecutive preseason games.
Baltimore will begin the regular season on Sept. 11 with a road game against the New York Jets.