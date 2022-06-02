BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick County man was killed Wednesday when his lawnmower flipped over and landed atop him, authorities said.
Deputies were called to the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mt. Airy about 8:30 p.m. in response to a vehicle accident, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
When they arrived, they found 82-year-old Augustus Harris pinned underneath a zero-turn lawnmower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies believe Harris was riding along a hill when the mower hit a snag and flipped over on top of him.
Harris’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy that will determine his exact cause of death, deputies said.