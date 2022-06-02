BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a recreational water quality alert Thursday after a sewer main break lead to contamination of a Glen Burnie creek.
Officials said a break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800-gallon sanitary sewer overflow Thursday in Glen Burnie, and the overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road.
Repair crews have fixed an eight-foot section of the main, but signs alerting the community have been posted and the area has been cleaned and limed, officials said.
Anyone in contact with the affected area are advised to immediately wash well with soap and warm water. Clothes should also be washed.
The Maryland Department of Environment and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health have been notified, officials said.