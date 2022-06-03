BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, an office that will be led by Matthew Garbark, the city’s first-ever infrastructure czar.

Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development will be tasked with supervising efforts for capital and infrastructure projects and serving as a resource on the availability of grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the mayor’s office said.

“I am truly excited to create this new office to coordinate major capital projects, support agencies in project delivery, and maximize our ability to go after federal funds through the IJIA,” Mayor Scott said in part. “Matt Garbark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, especially around city infrastructure, to this new role.”

The agency will be the primary point-of-contact for state and federal infrastructure projects, set citywide standards and policies for “high-priority projects,” oversee compliance with reporting requirements for state and federal grant funding, and collaborate with agencies on capital projects, the mayor’s office said.

Garbark brings more than 15 years of experience working for the state and city. His most recent role was deputy director for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. He also previously worked in the mayor’s office, including a stint as deputy chief of staff.

“I am delighted to serve the City of Baltimore in this capacity, and I firmly believe we are well-positioned to receive significant federal infrastructure investment. This investment is critical because it not only improves our physical assets; it also provides skilled, high-paying work for so many of our residents,” Garbark said.