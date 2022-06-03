File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union.
The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street.
🌊WATER RESCUE⛵️
Middle Branch of Patapsco River near 3001 S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat assisted a sailboat that had ran aground. pic.twitter.com/RsjiZF4Fpo
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 3, 2022