CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Firefighters, Fireboat, Sailboat In Distress
File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union.

The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street.

CBS Baltimore Staff