BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers have arrested a Baltimore man who is suspected of killing his 2-month-old son, according to authorities.

Investigators charged Sean Casey Pierce, 49, with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Pierce also allegedly committed first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, and related charges in the death of his infant son, Chance, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Federalsburg, Maryland, according to police.

Officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were dispatched to a camper on Buena Vista Avenue to assist emergency medical personnel with a pediatric patient at 4:45 p.m. on May 30, according to authorities.

Medics took Chance to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. He was later transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware, which is where he was declared dead, police said.

His body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Delaware for an autopsy.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Chance had died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide, according to authorities.

The Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and Federalsburg Police Department were notified of the homicide investigation.

After learning of the medical examiner’s ruling, the Federalsburg Police Department asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to conduct the investigation into Chance’s death, police said.

Investigators took Pierce into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania. He was later charged in connection with his infant son’s death, according to authorities.

Pierce is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center, police said.