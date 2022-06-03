BALTIMORE - JUNE 5: The outfield clock above the scoreboard is shown during the Baltimore Orioles game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 5, 2006 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Orioles defeated the Blue Jays 4-0. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Orioles on Friday night.

Bieber (3-3) was more than halfway to Cleveland’s first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors’ longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Bieber allowed a walk in each of the first two innings, but Mancini had Baltimore’s only hit until the right-hander gave up two more singles to start the eighth and was lifted.

Cleveland hasn’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981.

Miller — batting one spot behind José Ramírez — hit a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run single in the third. Ramírez scored on both those hits, coming all the way around from first on the latter after Cedric Mullins made a diving attempt in center field and the ball bounced away from him a bit.

Bieber struck out 11, although the two runners he left on base in the eighth scored when Mancini drove them in with a double. Anthony Santander followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3, but the Orioles got no closer.

Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Ramírez, the clear standout in an otherwise ordinary Cleveland lineup, doubled in his first at-bat, leaving runners on second and third for Miller to drive in. In the third, Ramírez hit a one-out single, leaving men on first and third. When Mullins couldn’t come up with Miller’s sinking liner, Ramírez sprinted around the bases and scored on a close play at the plate.

Josh Naylor followed with an RBI single that made it 5-0. Naylor also had an RBI double in the seventh after Miller singled for his third hit of the night.

The Guardians have won four in a row.

Bieber struck out the last hitter of the third and his first two of the fourth. Oscar Mercado then made a diving catch in right on Ryan Mountcastle’s line drive. In the fifth, left fielder Ernie Clement made a nice running catch on Adley Rutschman’s fly ball near the foul line to keep the no-hit bid going a little longer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) is expected to throw a side session Saturday. RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He’s expected to pitch again Sunday.

Orioles: Baltimore put RHP Joey Krehbiel (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. The Orioles also recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Norfolk, put INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list and placed INF Jahmai Jones on unconditional release waivers.

UP NEXT

Triston McKenzie (3-4) takes the mound for Cleveland on Saturday against Baltimore’s Tyler Wells (2-4). Wells is coming off a win at Boston in which he pitched six scoreless innings.

